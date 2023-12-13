Four-year-old Lancaster girl takes horse show world by storm after winning clutch of awards at Aintree

A girl from Lancaster who rides and shows a pony at national events has won awards at just four-years-old.

Grace Speak, a pupil at Thurnham Glasson Primary School who lives in Lancaster, won her class at Aintree last weekend with her pony Gale.

Grace’s mum Lucinda Speak said: “She qualified for six classes over at Aintree and won first, second and fourth in three classes which is out of this world.

"She was so excited she had her eye on the sash.

Grace Speak from Lancaster with her horse Mountain Gale after winning awards at Aintree.

"It is unbelievable for her to win that at four-years-old. There were 66 competitors and she was by far the youngest.

"She did absolutely fantastic. When she gets in the ring she is a true show woman.

"She has so much confidence, she is unreal. She is always watching and learning and wants to win.

"This is a huge achievement for any child but being only four is just totally remarkable.”

Grace Speak with all her sashes she has been awarded.

Grace is a member of Thornton Cleveleys and District Horse Club and has recently been featured in Horse and Hound magazine.

In Horse and Hound magazine Lucinda Speak said: “Gale was formerly ridden by my nieces and now Grace has taken the reins.

“They all do Pony Club activities together and Grace recently rode Gale to pass her D and riding road safety tests.

“Gale is a true kids pony”, she added.

Grace Speak with a model of a horse, sashes and a copy of Horse and Hound magazine she was featured in.

Lucinda said: “Her pony Mountain Gale is on loan to use for 10 years.

"The ponies are kept with my mum and dad at Quernmore.

"We have 14 horses in all at my mum and dad’s, Grace has three that she rides, she is very lucky.

"She rides Gale the pony that she shows, Rosie, a Shetland on the pony club games team and Fern another pony.

"The school that she goes to only has 13 kids and they are absolutely fantastic, they are right behind her and support her.

"Riding is in the family, I’ve been riding since I was Grace’s age so it was always going to be a given that she did it as well.

"It’s in her blood. In the summer she rides every day with Lancaster and District Riding Club and she does riding and stable management.

"They have been absolutely brilliant.

"Grace is my only daughter, my sister has two daughters and a son, Molly, Jack and Poppy.

"Molly is Grace’s idol. Molly has just started jumping and Grace wants to copy her.

"This Friday we head down to London for the International Horse Show and Grace will be in the ridden veteran finals which is a massive achievement.

"There are 16 ponies in the class and I do predict we will be in the top five which will be amazing.”