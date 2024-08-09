Four weeks disruption in Lancaster city centre for power network upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project which is upgrading a large section of Lancaster’s power network has progressed to the final stage.

Engineers from Electricity North West have started work laying ducts for approximately 450m of new underground electricity cables in the city centre.

The work, part of a wider project which has already seen 2km of new cables installed, will see the power network operator invest close to £750,000.

Once complete, the upgraded cables will benefit thousands of customers in the city centre and surrounding areas.

Chris Goode, who is overseeing the work in Lancaster for Electricity North West, said: “As a business, we’ve carried out a huge amount of work in Lancaster and I’m pleased to say we’re at the final stages of this project.

“Each day, the reliance on electricity is growing and that’s why it’s important we have a power network which can meet the growing demand so customers can continue to adopt low carbon technologies like electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar panels.

“We’ve already communicated with businesses in the area and throughout the project, we’ll provide regular updates to ensure it runs as smoothly as possible.”

Teams will start work on Nelson Street and will finish on Spring Garden Street. Work started on Thursday August 8 and is expected to last approximately four weeks.

All work has been agreed with the local council and businesses and customers have also received hand-delivered letters detailing the work.

Whilst work takes place, some road and lane closures will be in operation to ensure engineers can work safely in the highway.