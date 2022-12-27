Four people treated for effects of smoke after fire in Lancaster on Boxing Day
Four people were treated for the effects of smoke after a fire in Lancaster on Boxing Day.
By Michelle Blade
Firefighters were called out to a property on Green Lane, Lancaster at 6.17pm on December 26.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the fire.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
Four casualties were assessed by North West Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.
Crews were in attendance for ninety minutes.