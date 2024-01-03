Four people to appear at crown court charged with serious assault in Morecambe
David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, appeared at court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, appeared at court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, appeared at court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Stacey Louise Hatfield was remanded on conditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 18.
Magistrates remanded the three remaining defendants, David Paul Edmondson, Gary Lee Kane, and George Vernon Jacobs in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 18 for the first time.