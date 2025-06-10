Four people injured in two-car collision near Lancaster market town
Four people were injured after a two-car collision outside Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.
Police were called to the scene at 5.12pm on Monday, (June 9) to reports of a road traffic collision at the crossroads outside Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.
The collision involved two vehicles, a black Vauxhall and a black MG.
Emergency services attended the scene and four people suffered minor injuries.
One person went to hospital as a precaution.