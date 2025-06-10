Four people injured in two-car collision near Lancaster market town

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:04 BST
Four people were injured in a two-car collision near Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.Four people were injured in a two-car collision near Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.
Four people were injured in a two-car collision near Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.
Four people were injured after a two-car collision outside Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.

Police were called to the scene at 5.12pm on Monday, (June 9) to reports of a road traffic collision at the crossroads outside Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club.

The collision involved two vehicles, a black Vauxhall and a black MG.

Emergency services attended the scene and four people suffered minor injuries.

One person went to hospital as a precaution.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice