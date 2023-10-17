News you can trust since 1837
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision left a woman with serious injuries.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Police said the collision happened at the junction of Park Lane and Broad Lane in Winmarleigh at about 7.10pm on Sunday, (October 15) and involved an Audi A4 and a Ford Transit van.

A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Audi suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 20s, and the driver and passenger of the van, a man in his 30s and a child aged 14, suffered more minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Winmarleigh. Picture: Adobe StockPolice are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Winmarleigh. Picture: Adobe Stock
Both vehicles left the road and damage was caused to three parked cars on the forecourt of a garage.

Sgt Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision left a number of people injured, including one woman with some significant injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

"I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have left the scene before the arrival of the emergency services. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile footage.”

Contact police on 101 with any information quoting log 1245 of October 15 or email [email protected].