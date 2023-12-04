Four members of the public honoured for their bravery after saving woman’s life in Morecambe

Four members of the public have been awarded for their bravery after saving a woman from drowning in the sea at Morecambe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were recognised at the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) annual Police Public Bravery Awards, with a silver medal for their actions.

The prestigious awards were hosted at The Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield by Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police, Lauren Poultney.

The ceremony was held to honour the brave members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, carrying out courageous and selfless acts to help protect others, defend their communities, prevent and detect crime and actively assist the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four members of the public have been honoured for their bravery after saving a woman from drowning in the sea at Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday January 7 was a cold and blustery day in Morecambe with rain and high winds.

One nominee was walking his dog along the promenade, the others were having breakfast at a nearby hotel.

All saw a person fall or lying on the beach.

The man walking his dog called an ambulance and made his way onto the beach.

Simultaneously, a group from the hotel needed to act and made their way out on to the promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the group neared the woman, they very quickly realised the imminent danger she was in, with water lapping against her face.

Between the group, they managed to get the woman to her feet and started walking and carrying her out of danger, walking through water that was rapidly cutting off their route back.

They were joined by two police officers and were left with no alternative other than to negotiate water several feet deep to get the woman to the safety of a waiting ambulance.

It took them 25 minutes to bring the woman to safety.

In that time, the beach they had walked across to get to her had become fully submerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actions of these four people meant that the woman could be treated and back home with her family that day.

Police said the four people wished to remain anonymous.

Lancashire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “These awards are really special and having attended the ceremony and listened to the numerous stories of bravery by the public, I am really humbled. It is so great to see and recognise the very best of humanity.

"The actions of those four members of the public undoubtedly saved that woman’s life on that cold, January morning.