A four bedroom end terrace house in Morecambe is up for auction for just £100k.

The end terrace on Grove Street in Morecambe offers fantastic potential for a holiday home, holiday let and/or service accommodation.

The accommodation is in need of full renovation, no boiler but plumbing for one, fully double glazed and briefly comprises: entrance hall, living room, storage room with downstairs WC, spacious dining room which flows into a large kitchen with access into the yard.

To the first floor is another reception room or master bedroom, utility room which could be converted into another bedroom and bathroom with a four-piece suite.

To the second floor is a large landing space which could be converted into a utility space or office and two double bedroom; bedroom 2 features and en-suite and bedroom 3 features ample storage cupboard.Externally to the front is a small front yard and on street parking, to the rear is a fully enclosed yard and garage which has access from the side street allowing access.

This property is offered through Modern Method of Auction at a guide price of £100,000.The property is being marketed by agents Entwistle Green, Morecambe tel: 01524 967563.

Visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134475722#/?channel=RES_BUY for more details.

1 . Grove Street The exterior of the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe. Photo: Entwistle Green, Morecambe Photo Sales

2 . Grove Street One of the reception rooms at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe. Photo: Entwistle Green, Morecambe Photo Sales

3 . Grove Street One of the reception rooms at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe. Photo: Entwistle Green, Morecambe Photo Sales

4 . Grove Street The kitchen at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe. Photo: Entwistle Green, Morecambe Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4