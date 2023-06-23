News you can trust since 1837
Four bedroom home in Morecambe up for auction for just £100k

A four bedroom end terrace house in Morecambe is up for auction for just £100k.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

The end terrace on Grove Street in Morecambe offers fantastic potential for a holiday home, holiday let and/or service accommodation.

The accommodation is in need of full renovation, no boiler but plumbing for one, fully double glazed and briefly comprises: entrance hall, living room, storage room with downstairs WC, spacious dining room which flows into a large kitchen with access into the yard.

To the first floor is another reception room or master bedroom, utility room which could be converted into another bedroom and bathroom with a four-piece suite.

To the second floor is a large landing space which could be converted into a utility space or office and two double bedroom; bedroom 2 features and en-suite and bedroom 3 features ample storage cupboard.Externally to the front is a small front yard and on street parking, to the rear is a fully enclosed yard and garage which has access from the side street allowing access.

This property is offered through Modern Method of Auction at a guide price of £100,000.The property is being marketed by agents Entwistle Green, Morecambe tel: 01524 967563.

Visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134475722#/?channel=RES_BUY for more details.

The exterior of the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

The exterior of the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

One of the reception rooms at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

One of the reception rooms at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

One of the reception rooms at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

One of the reception rooms at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

The kitchen at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

The kitchen at the property on Grove Street in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Entwistle Green, Morecambe.

