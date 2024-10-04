Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unofficial Morecambe FC ‘X’ account has attracted a new type of fan – Donald Trump.

@MorecambeFCFeed which provides unofficial coverage of The Shrimps, liked one of former US President Donald J Trump’s posts on X(formerly known as Twitter) and on October 2, Donald Trump thanked Morecambe FCFeed for liking his post.

Donald J Trump @realDonaldTrump posted on X: “@MorecambeFCFeed THANK YOU for liking my post!

“I’ll send you IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATES for North Carolina. Make sure you are ready to VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP by November 5.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 1: Former President and Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in the Discovery Center on October 1, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump spoke to reporters about citizens being able to choose their own schools and promises he would keep if elected. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

“Reply #stop to opt-out.”

Above Donald Trump’s post @MorecambeFCFeed said: “Attracting a new type of fan.”

Donald Trump is currently in the midst of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United States and was in office from January 20, 2017 – January 20, 2021.