Former US President Donald Trump thanks Morecambe football fans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
@MorecambeFCFeed which provides unofficial coverage of The Shrimps, liked one of former US President Donald J Trump’s posts on X(formerly known as Twitter) and on October 2, Donald Trump thanked Morecambe FCFeed for liking his post.
Donald J Trump @realDonaldTrump posted on X: “@MorecambeFCFeed THANK YOU for liking my post!
“I’ll send you IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATES for North Carolina. Make sure you are ready to VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP by November 5.
“Reply #stop to opt-out.”
Above Donald Trump’s post @MorecambeFCFeed said: “Attracting a new type of fan.”
Donald Trump is currently in the midst of his 2024 presidential campaign.
Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United States and was in office from January 20, 2017 – January 20, 2021.