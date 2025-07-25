Newland House at Bay Horse, Lancaster, was originally the servants’ quarters of the Newland Hall Estate, but it has long since been divided into a separate residence.

The present owners bought it in 2001 and set about renovating the seven-bed property with a thorough and painstaking project spanning many years.

As much as possible of the original character was retained and restored – and where items were lost or damaged craftsmen were commissioned to complete the work, their endeavours now unidentifiable from the original.

Presented in a traditional country house style, it captures the echoes of a bygone elegant age.

The welcome is warm, the proportions are excellent and the characterful features plentiful. Highly charismatic and extensive accommodation is laid out over three floors with an additional cellar.

Step over the threshold to the reception hall off which is a cloakroom. The well-appointed breakfast kitchen is backed up with a utility room and the reception rooms are extensive – a grand drawing room, atmospheric dining room with connected drinks room, a morning room and a music room.

To the first floor lies the principal suite with a bedroom, bathroom and dressing room. A second double bedroom has an en suite bathroom and there is a third double bedroom, and a generous house bathroom. A fourth double bedroom on this floor is presently used as a library.

Rising to the second floor and there are three further double bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room and en suite shower room, and there’s a house shower room too.

There are three separate garden areas and all are thoughtfully landscaped and planted.

The front garden is walled and gated and provides good parking as well as ‘The Bothy’, a delightful garden store.

The sheltered main garden wraps around the back of the house and there is a charming courtyard as well.

Newland House resides in a desirable leafy spot and is surrounded by stunning unspoilt countryside whilst being highly accessible having Junction 33 of the M6 within easy reach.

With a guide price of £900,000, Newland House is marketed by Fine & Country, 19 Castle Hill, Lancaster. Call 01524 380560 or email [email protected]

