Andy Frobisher, former head of SEO at Digitaloft, has announced the launch of his new freelance SEO consultancy Andy Frobisher SEO.

Based in Morecambe, Andy Frobisher SEO brings a wealth of experience with him.

Having led Digitaloft's SEO department for two years, he expanded the department from a few employees to twelve SEO specialists and content writers, driving significant growth.

Andy Frobisher.

His portfolio includes working with renowned brands such as Jessops, Imagine Cruising, Pork Farms, BOXT, Bill Plant Driving School, showcasing his expertise across various sectors, especially e-commerce SEO.

Andy said: “The time felt right to go freelance. I have a 15-month-old daughter, and I wanted to be in her life as much as possible during her early development years. This was something I couldn't do in a full-time employed position.

"Going freelance allows me to be the best father figure for my young daughter and my other two children that I can be.”

The consultancy offers a full range of SEO services for UK-based businesses, including SEO strategy, technical SEO, content strategy, content marketing, on-page and off-page SEO. Flexible plans are available to accommodate all business sizes, with options including pay-as-you-go, one-off audits, and monthly retainers.

Andy prides himself on being personable, friendly, and approachable, with a commitment to educating clients about SEO.

"I believe in transparency and education as part of my service. It's essential for clients to understand the SEO process, so they feel confident in the strategies we implement together,” he said.