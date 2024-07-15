Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been revealed to turn a former pub in Lancaster into six self-contained flats.

Owners of The Royal Oak Hotel on Main Street, Skerton, Lancaster also want to erect a two storey extension, a first floor rear extension and Juliet balconies on the site.

In a planning document, agents JMP Architects said the site is currently vacant but was listed for sale for 18 months starting from late 2017.

They said: “Throughout its time on the market, the pub attracted minimal interest.

The front of The Royal Oak pub, facing Main Street. From planning documents.

“It was later auctioned, and the property was purchased for development, with some unauthorized renovations occurring afterwards.”

In a heritage statement, JMP Architects said: “This particular area in Skerton was historically a dock/shipping area with the terraces and housing built for the workers.

“In the 1960s the land was extensively cleared for new housing provision.

“Three of the remaining terraced dwellings and the remains of a garage/coach house to one end were preserved and combined to create The Royal Oak public house seemingly around this time.

The rear of The Royal Oak pub, facing the Ramparts. Picture from Planning document.

“The building is a small block of surviving 18th/early-19th terraces, now the only remaining on the east side of Main Street.

“The property is illustrative of the development of Skerton, and is considered to be of historical interest.

“The proposals would preserve the architectural and historic interest of the Main Street façade, as they do not include any change to the pattern of openings, not to the exposed stonework.

“The scheme is considered to be entirely acceptable in terms of its impact on the historic environment.”

Further to the planning application for change of use and conversion of the former pub to six flats submitted on March 7, 2024, a bat survey was conducted.

Envirotech who conducted the survey said in the document: “There was no past or current evidence of bats roosting found at the site during the survey.

“We consider that the building is unlikely to be used by significant numbers of bats for roosting.

“It is highly unlikely the building is essential for species survival.

"Precautionary mitigation would be appropriate.”

A decision has yet to be made on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 24/00246/FUL