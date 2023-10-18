Former parcel depot reopens in Carnforth after rescue deal
The Sheffield-based delivery firm entered administration after failing to secure emergency funding.
The majority of the company's 2,200 employees, working across its 33 UK depots, were made redundant.
Rival DX Group, which agreed to rescue 15 of Tuffnells' parcel express sites and save 250 staff, has now reopened 12 sites in total.
It said this included four freight depots in new locations for the Slough-based business - in Andover, Hampshire; Haydock, Merseyside; Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; and Lockerbie, in south-west Scotland.
Meanwhile, the other six new depots will replace existing sites.
They are located in Carnforth, Lancashire; Crawley, West Sussex; Dewsbury and Leeds, both in West Yorkshire; Northampton, Northamptonshire; and Sheffield.
DX chief executive Paul Ibbetson said the openings substantially increased the firm's freight capability and provided the additional capacity needed to handle "volume growth".
He added: "They will also support our drive for further efficiencies, environmental and customer service benefits.
"Developing the depot network is a key component in delivering our continued growth plans, and we expect to be able to report on further openings over the coming months."