The building on Pedder Street, Morecambe has a guide price of £165,000 for auction.

Fisher Wrathall Lancaster who are marketing the property said: “The proceeds will go towards finding the junior sea cadets a new base.”

Key features:

*Sold by modern method of auction

*Unique redevelopment opportunity

*Versatile building

*Morecambe town centre

*Mains gas, water and electricity

*Viewing recommended

*No Chain

*Starting Bid £165,000

This former Sea Cadet base located on Pedder Street presents a rare and exciting opportunity to transform an 1855 building.

The property features spacious rooms, offices, a fitted kitchen and a large open hall across the ground floor providing an excellent foundation.

The staircase will lead you to three separate ex-classrooms, store rooms and an office, making it an ideal prospect for a variety of uses.

Set on a large plot, the building presents versatile space suitable for a residential conversion, community use, commercial ventures or a bespoke development project (subject to planning permission).

The agents would highly recommend an internal viewing to appreciate the size and standard of the property.

This property is for sale by the Modern Method of Auction, meaning the buyer and seller are to complete within 56 days (the "Reservation Period").

Interested parties personal data will be shared with the Auctioneer (iamsold).

For more information contact Fisher Wrathall, 22, Market Street, Lancaster LA1 1HT tel: 01524 967560 or email [email protected].