Ex-MP for Morecambe MP Sir Mark Lennox-Boyd, whose funeral took place at Caton on Saturday August 9, saved the Morecambe Bay shrimp.

Lifelong friend Sir John Nutting KC, in his address, said that when a European directive threatened the profitability of James Baxter and Sons, Sir Mark persuaded Minister of Food Nicholas Soames to make sure the directive did not apply to Morecambe Bay shrimps.

It was not a difficult conversation, said Sir John, because the Minister had been brought up on Baxter’s potted shrimps.

Sir John’s forebear bottled the Guinness beer that Sir Mark’s forebear brewed in Dublin in the 19th century.

Their fathers served as Ministers in Sir Winston Churchill’s two post-war Governments.

Both Sir John and Sir Mark were at Eton College together and studied for the Bar together.

Sir Mark’s contribution in Whitehall, at the Energy Department, at the Treasury, in the Whips’ Office, in Downing Street and in the Foreign Office was rewarded with a knighthood.

Sir John said: “He was a man of fundamental decency, integrity, reliability and diligence.

“He was perceptive, modest, self-critical and unfailingly courteous.”

Becoming an MP was precisely suited to his desire to serve the interests of those less fortunate than himself and to promote the interests of his country.

There were many in Lancashire who had cause to be grateful to him for his efforts on their behalf as their MP, said Sir John.

Another friend, Peter Sharp of Borwick, also paid tribute.

Donations in memory of Sir Mark were given to St Paul’s Church, Caton and St John’s Hospice, Lancaster.