Former Morecambe MP 'follows in Winston Churchill’s footsteps' by receiving honour from Council of Europe

The former veteran Member of Parliament for Morecambe and Lunesdale David Morris has been awarded the Honorary Life Member of the Council of Europe.

David was until recently the former leader of the U.K. Delegation and also the Vice President to the Council of Europe

In a ceremony at the Palais de Europe in Strasbourg on the evening of Monday September 29, Mr Theodoros Roussopoulos the President of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly, awarded Mr Morris with the Medal of Europe.

The President said: “You once described your new role here as "following in Winston Churchill's footsteps," expressing the honour you felt in serving this Assembly and its values.

Mr Theodoros Roussopoulos the President of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly, awarded Mr Morris with the Medal of Europe. Photo: Absesslam Mirdass.

“Beyond this Assembly, your UK political career has also been marked by local impact — notably your role in securing major funding for the Eden Project North, bringing together local stakeholders.

“A reminder that leadership is not only about big debates, but about making a real difference in people's lives.”

Mr Morris was pivotal in the recognition and accession of Kosovo to be recognised as a country that is currently being accredited in the United Nations.

Mr Morris has also been steadfast in his promotion of support internationally for Ukraine against Putin’s aggression and has been representing the UK on numerous diplomatic visits to Kiev since the war started.

Mr Morris said: "It is a very high honour to be deemed worthy of such an accolade that has been given in the past to political giants such as Winston Churchill.

"I’m truly humbled to accept this prestigious award, not only for myself and my family but on behalf of my community in Morecambe and Lunesdale where I live and served for 14 years.”