Former Morecambe dessert parlour for sale with £225k price tag

By Michelle Blade
Published 14th May 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 16:15 BST
A former dessert parlour in Morecambe is for sale for £225,000.

Key features of Lunedale House on Euston Road, formerly trading as Afters Desserts are:

*large two storey accommodation

*between the Town Centre and the Promenade

*popular retail location

*suitable for various users subject to any necessary change of use

*realistically priced to sell

*quick sale/let required

*over 4,500 square feet of space

*visible from Morecambe promenade

Formerly trading as Afters Desserts, this extensive two-storey retail premises occupies a prime location between Morecambe's town centre and the Promenade, benefiting from

excellent footfall.

The property includes a rear goods lift, disabled toilet facilities, extractor system, staff rooms, and spacious internal areas, making it ideal for a variety of uses-subject to any necessary

change of use consents.

Offering strong development potential and flexibility, it's realistically priced for a quick sale.

Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the full scope of the space.

View the property listing at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161692019#/?channel=COM_BUY

Contact Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82, Penny Street, Lancaster tel: 01524 69922 or email [email protected].

-

1. Former Afters Desserts parlour for sale

- Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
-

2. Former Afters Desserts parlour for sale

- Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
-

3. Former Afters Desserts parlour for sale

- Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
-

4. Former Afters Desserts parlour for sale

- Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice