Key features of Lunedale House on Euston Road, formerly trading as Afters Desserts are:
*large two storey accommodation
*between the Town Centre and the Promenade
*popular retail location
*suitable for various users subject to any necessary change of use
*realistically priced to sell
*quick sale/let required
*over 4,500 square feet of space
*visible from Morecambe promenade
Formerly trading as Afters Desserts, this extensive two-storey retail premises occupies a prime location between Morecambe's town centre and the Promenade, benefiting from
excellent footfall.
The property includes a rear goods lift, disabled toilet facilities, extractor system, staff rooms, and spacious internal areas, making it ideal for a variety of uses-subject to any necessary
change of use consents.
Offering strong development potential and flexibility, it's realistically priced for a quick sale.
Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the full scope of the space.
View the property listing at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161692019#/?channel=COM_BUY
Contact Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82, Penny Street, Lancaster tel: 01524 69922 or email [email protected].