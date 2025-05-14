Key features of Lunedale House on Euston Road, formerly trading as Afters Desserts are:

*large two storey accommodation

*between the Town Centre and the Promenade

*popular retail location

*suitable for various users subject to any necessary change of use

*realistically priced to sell

*quick sale/let required

*over 4,500 square feet of space

*visible from Morecambe promenade

Formerly trading as Afters Desserts, this extensive two-storey retail premises occupies a prime location between Morecambe's town centre and the Promenade, benefiting from

excellent footfall.

The property includes a rear goods lift, disabled toilet facilities, extractor system, staff rooms, and spacious internal areas, making it ideal for a variety of uses-subject to any necessary

change of use consents.

Offering strong development potential and flexibility, it's realistically priced for a quick sale.

Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the full scope of the space.

View the property listing at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161692019#/?channel=COM_BUY

Contact Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82, Penny Street, Lancaster tel: 01524 69922 or email [email protected].

