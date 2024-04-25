Former Morecambe dance school pupils reunite for first time in 50 years for new Lancaster stage production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifty years since the start of their dancing careers together, these lifelong friends are set to delight audiences at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster, from May 7 to 11.

Despite the passing decades, their passion for dance remains undiminished, with tapping feet ready to take centre stage once again.

Suzanne Ward, director of the show and one of Joyce’s pupils, fondly reminisces about the joyful years spent performing in musicals, competitions, and summer seasons under Joyce’s tutelage.

Six former dancing friends and pupils of Joyce Warrington MBE reunite on the SS American in LADOS's upcoming production of Anything Goes.

Even as they pursued diverse career paths, their shared love of dance, especially tap, has brought them back together for this special reunion.

Suzanne said: “It’s wonderful how our love of dance, inspired by Joyce, has reunited us after all these years!”

Joyce Warrington, now 93, eagerly anticipates the reunion of her dancers, who will once again don their tap shoes under her watchful eye.

Joyce said: “I will be there cheering them on, enjoying their Joyce Warrington smiles and of course checking they don’t miss any beats!”

A picture from a number of years ago shows the six former dancing friends and pupils of Joyce Warrington MBE who are reuniting on the SS American in LADOS's upcoming production of Anything Goes.

Anything Goes, presented by LADOS, is a delightful musical that takes audiences on a comedic and romantic journey aboard the SS American.

Packed with memorable songs and energetic dance numbers, these timeless classic promises entertainment for all ages.

Anything Goes will be staged daily at 7.30pm with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm.