Former Morecambe cinema manager who was 'inspiration to many' dies after short illness

Edward Parker – also known as Ted – passed away aged 76 after a short battle with cancer.

He had worked for the original ABC Cinemas beginning at the ABC Blackpool as a trainee assistant manager in his early 20s. He continued working for ABC and was promoted to a managerial level, covering various cinemas in the North West including Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward worked in Wolverhampton as Manager of the ABC in Garrick Street which later became Thorn-EMI cinemas. His career involved working for the same organisation – and further MGM and Cannon – as internal auditor before he was asked to return to management following outsourcing of the service.

Edward Parker, former manager at the Apollo cinema in Morecambe.

He later joined Apollo Cinemas in Stafford and helped with the acquisition of the Regal Cinema in Leamington Spa – now Vue.

Edward later became manager of Apollo’s brand new seaside cinema in Morecambe – now Reel – before taking early retirement from the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward’s enthusiasm for film and showmanship never waned and he was an inspiration to many others in the industry.

Close friend Gary Stevens met Edward more than 40 years ago and he said Edward’s kindness and patience led him to a long career in the entertainment industry.

Edward Parker pictured during his early cinema career.

"His compassion for those with whom he worked helped to oil the wheels of everyday working life,” said Gary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He extended that same approach towards the patrons who visited the cinema.”

Edward was supportive of the ABC benevolent fund which incorporated what was then Cinema Television Benevolent Fund and raised funds for those past members who had fallen on hard times.

Gary said: “Edward’s influence on new employees ensured they began the development of their career in a positive way that was long lasting.

Edward Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ Edward (Ted) will always be remembered with affection by all who came to know him. His short battle with cancer did not daunt his spirit and his efforts to recover became his main focus during the last few months of his life.

"Unexpectedly, it was a battle he did not win and he leaves behind a great sadness for those closest to him.”