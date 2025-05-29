Former Mayor of Lancaster raises record amount for charities

Green Councillor Abi Mills, who completed her year as Mayor on May 9, has announced the impressive total that the Mayoral team raised for charity during her term – believed to be the most that any Mayor of Lancaster has raised by quite some margin.

Abi’s Music with The Mayor initiative – a joint project with Citizens Advice North Lancashire – celebrated a variety of local musicians across the district as well as bringing in high-profile acts.

The numerous fundraising gigs raised a whopping £32,500. Abi also raised over £5000 for Cancer Research, Cancercare and Smile for ME in separate events.

Green Councillors Hamish Mills and Sam Riches supported Abi as part of the Mayoral Team; between them they attended well over 100 events across Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and beyond.

Councillor Abi Mills and her husband Jon Mills (centre) accompanied by Deputy Mayor Councillor Hamish Mills ( left) and Councillor Sam Riches who between them made up the Mayoral team for 2024-2025.

Abi said: “It has been an honour to represent Lancaster District throughout the year, meeting people from local charities, organisations and seeing all the good there is in our community - thank you to everyone who invited us to their events, and thanks also to all those who supported our charity fundraisers.”