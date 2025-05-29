Former Mayor of Lancaster raises record amount for charities

By Michelle Blade
Published 29th May 2025, 14:30 BST

Green Councillor Abi Mills, who completed her year as Mayor on May 9, has announced the impressive total that the Mayoral team raised for charity during her term – believed to be the most that any Mayor of Lancaster has raised by quite some margin.

Abi’s Music with The Mayor initiative – a joint project with Citizens Advice North Lancashire – celebrated a variety of local musicians across the district as well as bringing in high-profile acts.

The numerous fundraising gigs raised a whopping £32,500. Abi also raised over £5000 for Cancer Research, Cancercare and Smile for ME in separate events.

Green Councillors Hamish Mills and Sam Riches supported Abi as part of the Mayoral Team; between them they attended well over 100 events across Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and beyond.

Councillor Abi Mills and her husband Jon Mills (centre) accompanied by Deputy Mayor Councillor Hamish Mills ( left) and Councillor Sam Riches who between them made up the Mayoral team for 2024-2025.

Abi said: “It has been an honour to represent Lancaster District throughout the year, meeting people from local charities, organisations and seeing all the good there is in our community - thank you to everyone who invited us to their events, and thanks also to all those who supported our charity fundraisers.”

