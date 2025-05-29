Former Mayor of Lancaster raises record amount for charities
Abi’s Music with The Mayor initiative – a joint project with Citizens Advice North Lancashire – celebrated a variety of local musicians across the district as well as bringing in high-profile acts.
The numerous fundraising gigs raised a whopping £32,500. Abi also raised over £5000 for Cancer Research, Cancercare and Smile for ME in separate events.
Green Councillors Hamish Mills and Sam Riches supported Abi as part of the Mayoral Team; between them they attended well over 100 events across Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and beyond.
Abi said: “It has been an honour to represent Lancaster District throughout the year, meeting people from local charities, organisations and seeing all the good there is in our community - thank you to everyone who invited us to their events, and thanks also to all those who supported our charity fundraisers.”