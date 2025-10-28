The building spans three floors and features a charming 19th-century design with distinctive black and white Tudor-style frontage, making it a local landmark.

The shop part of the property is in need of renovation but has great scope for development.

Inside, there is a reception room, a sizeable kitchen with a breakfast bar and access to a generous balcony boasting sea views.

The home includes a family bathroom with a separate shower, a dressing room, and multiple en suite facilities — two bedrooms with en suite showers and one with an en suite toilet.

Additional features include a storeroom to the rear and an extra shower room.

Set on a prominent corner position close to shops and amenities, this property presents a unique investment opportunity for conversion or business use.

Priced £499,950, the property is for sale with Farrell Heyworth of 3-7 Victoria Street, Morecambe. Call 01524 832929.