Former Lancaster University student killed in Lisbon funicular crash

Will and Kayleigh.

One of the victims of the Lisbon funicular crash studied at Lancaster University.

William Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, was also heavily involved in Morecambe theatre groups and the town’s comedy festival.

The 44-year-old and his partner, Theatre director Kayleigh Smith, were two of the three Britons who died after the popular tourist attraction derailed on September 3.

According to William’s Facebook page, he was from Chorley and studied an MA at Lancaster University. The couple lived in Macclesfield.

Matt Panesh founder of The West End Playhouse, producer at Morecambe Poetry Festival and director at Morecambe Fringes said: “Devastated to hear about Will Nelson. He was there at the beginning of Morecambe Fringe, and a solid part of the projects that grew out of it, directing The Entertainer at the first festival, creating DIY West End, the forerunner to the West End Players.

"The reason he started DIY West End, the forerunner to the Players, is he believed as I do, theatre should be for everyone, and accessible to everyone. He was community minded and driven.

"He directed Robert Calvert's The Box and The Stars that played with Laughing Sam's Dice for Hawkeaster 2018, and Around the world in 80 days, the first promenade piece that again was the forerunner for the things we do in Morecambe.

"After moving to Manchester to lecture at The Arden Theatre School, we remained in touch, he brought me in as a guest speaker, and was always available for advice for my projects here, up to the forthcoming after school drama club and the drama gcse.

“Personally he overcame many obstacles. He found real true love, and tragically they died together in the tram crash in Portugal.”

The families of Will and 36-year-old Kayleigh have paid tribute to them.

Kayleigh’s family said: “Kayleigh was loved by family and friends for her wit and humour, her kind and caring nature came to the fore in her work as a funeral operative. She was also a talented theatre director and had just completed a Master’s Degree. They both leave family and friends heartbroken.”

Will's younger brother said: "Words cannot begin to describe how our family and friends are feeling right now but here is the best attempt. This week, due to a tragic accident in Lisbon, Portugal, we lost Will Nelson, who was not just my big brother but everyone's. He was always kind, selfless, and protective and the world does not feel right or normal without him. He was and has always been my hero, and we will miss you always. Love you, rest in peace you legend."

Tributes were shared by Macclesfield’s MADS Theatre and Arden School of Theatre mourning the tragic loss of Will Nelson and his partner Kayleigh.

Macclesfield’s MADS Theatre said: “It is with great sadness that we must acknowledge the death of Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson in the Lisbon funicular tragedy.

“Kayleigh was a valued member of our society and made considerable contributions both to MADS and to drama in the North West. It is indeed a sad loss to all of us at the theatre.

“Kayleigh was an award-winning director and an award-nominated actress. She also undertook multiple crew and front-of-house roles at MADS. She was a past vice-chair, membership secretary and head of tech, but above all that she was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed.

“We wish to send our deepest condolences to both families and to respect their privacy at this sad time. Our thoughts are with them.”

Arden School of Theatre said: “It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that the Arden School of Theatre mourns the tragic loss of our beloved lecturer, Will Nelson, who lost his life along with his partner, Kayleigh Smith, a talented theatre director and proud MA graduate of our institution in the Lisbon tram disaster.

“Kayleigh had recently completed her Masters with us and was an aspiring theatre director with immense talent, drive, and warmth. She was admired by her peers and tutors alike for her creativity, dedication, and kindness, and she had a bright future ahead.

“Will was more than a teacher, he was a force of nature. A fountain of knowledge in the arts, a maverick in his methods, and a true visionary who reshaped the minds and spirits of generations of students. His passion for theatre was matched only by his unwavering commitment to challenging norms, provoking thought, and nurturing creativity in every soul he encountered.

“To be taught by Will was to be transformed. His lectures were not just lessons, they were experiences. He inspired, questioned, and uplifted. His presence in our halls was magnetic, his voice unforgettable, and his ideas revolutionary.

"The Arden family is devastated by the loss of one of our greats. We will eternally miss his constant questioning, his unique perspectives, and the warmth he brought to every room.

“Will’s love for wrestling was legendary, he never missed a chance to drop an obscure wrestling fact into a conversation, often to the delight and confusion of his students. It was one of the many quirks that made him so deeply loved.

“Rest in peace, dear friend. You were a kind, wonderful soul, and your legacy will live on in every student you inspired, every colleague you challenged, and every heart you touched.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to both Will and Kayleigh’s families at this time.”

A total of 16 people died in the crash on the 140-year-old Gloria funicular, including five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

The third British victim killed in the Lisbon funicular crash has been named by police as David Young, 82, from Holyhead on Anglesey.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously.

Ms Smith had shared images of the couple’s visit to Lisbon, just hours before the tragedy, alongside the caption: “Churches and castles, tiles and trams.”