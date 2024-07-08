Former Lancaster MP knighted for political and public service

By Alan Sandham
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 12:36 BST
Ben Wallace former MP and Secretary of State knighted for political and public service. (Photo by Ian Forsyth - Pool/Getty Images)Ben Wallace former MP and Secretary of State knighted for political and public service. (Photo by Ian Forsyth - Pool/Getty Images)
Lancaster’s former MP Ben Wallace has been knighted for political and public service on stepping down from Parliament.

He has been made a Knight Companion of the Order of the Bath after 19 years as an MP, first for Lancaster and Wyre and then Wyre and Preston North.

Mr Wallace, 54, who lives at Priest Hutton, was Defence Secretary from 2019 to 2023.

The same award goes to Bentham, Ingleton and Settle’s MP, Julian Smith, 52, who was re-elected in the General Election last Thursday July 4.

He has represented the Skipton and Ripon constituency since 2010.

