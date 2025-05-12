Former Lancaster homeless centre could become car park under city council’s Canal Corridor scheme

Plans have been revealed to extend a public car park at the site of the former Lancaster and District Homeless Action Centre.

HPA Architects who are agents for Lancaster City Council who own the existing Edward Street public car park, have applied for planning permission to change the use of the land

formerly in use by Lancaster Homeless Action and to extend the existing Edward Street public car park.

Planning documents said: “The site formerly accommodated a portable cabin for use by Lancaster Homeless Action.

View of the application site looking south.

"This has now been permanently removed from the site and the site is currently vacant.

“The total proposed spaces in the car park extension will be 23.”

A HPA Architects Design and Access statement said: “The site lies adjacent to the existing Edward Street carpark, operated by Lancaster City Council.

"The application is being submitted on behalf of Lancaster City Council, who own the site.

Existing hard surfacing at application site.

“The application site forms a parcel of land, approximately 360 square metres in area, immediately to the south of the existing Edward Street car park in the centre of Lancaster.

“The site lies within the designated Lancaster Conservation Area, specifically the Canal Corridor North Character Area as defined in the adopted Lancaster Conservation Area

Appraisal (March 2013).

“The application site has, until relatively recently, been used to house portable cabins for use by Lancaster Homeless Action. These have now been demolished and permanently removed from the site.

“The application seeks to change the use of the site to extend the level of parking provision at Edward Street car park.

“The site is currently hard surfaced however the surfacing is in poor condition.

“To facilitate use of the land for parking, it is proposed to re-surface the site in new tarmac.

“No new vehicular access will be formed, with access to the proposed carparking area via the existing Edwards Street car park.

“New timber bollards are proposed along the roadside boundary, similar to bollards used in other Council owned car parks in the vicinity of the application site.

“No new buildings are proposed as part of the application and the proposal will preserve the open character of this part of the Conservation Area.”

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00123/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions