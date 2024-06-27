Former Kasabian frontman brings his show to Lancaster
As the lead singer of Kasabian – helping sell over four million albums - Tom Meighan’s unmistakable vocals are a central component on timeless tracks like “Fire”, “Club Foot”, and
“Shoot the Runner”, to name only three.
On the back of five number one albums with his old band, Tom fronted headline festival shows across Europe - including Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading - and won NME, Q, and Mojo
awards, as well as a Brit. Tom Meighan had it all.
But a much-publicised fall from grace saw Tom ousted from Kasabian and – in his own words: “A couple of years that were the lowest of my life. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get on stage again.”Marriage, therapy, and that while in the wilderness have done wonders for wild-man Tom though.
His latest live show is an unapologetic rock set from start to finish.
Yes, it’s tempered by some more mature material – proving that Tom can do tender as well as tumultuous – but he now brings fresh life to even those Kasabian classics that liberally pepper his set.
And his brand-new bangers smartly retain those terrace style chanting choruses, those danceable guitar riffs, and a stadium worthy groove too.
Risen from the ashes of his former life, Tom Meighan is still worth seeing – and hearing - in the flesh.
Tom Meighan comes to Lancaster’s Kanteena on October 9.