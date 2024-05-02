Former I Am Kloot frontman to perform at Lancaster Grand

Lancaster Grand and VF presents John Bramwell & The Full Harmonic Trio on Friday, May 24 at 7.30pm.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:12 BST
John Bramwell and the Full Harmonic Trio will be playing a gig at Lancaster Grand.John Bramwell and the Full Harmonic Trio will be playing a gig at Lancaster Grand.
John Bramwell and the Full Harmonic Trio will be playing a gig at Lancaster Grand.

John Bramwell has been on a never-ending rolling adventure since his workings away from the cherished, Mercury Prize nominated Mancunian band, I Am Kloot.

His much-anticipated sophomore album 'The Light Fantastic', was released by Townsend Music in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This new album is a masterclass in emotionally charged and melodically driven tunes for the adventurous.

All 12 tracks were written by John except for ‘Nobody Left But You’ which he co-wrote with album producer Dave Fidler.

“After both my Mum and Dad died, I started writing these songs to cheer myself up,” John admits with typical candour.

“The themes are taken from my dreams at the time. Wake up and take whatever impression I had from what I could remember of my dream and write that.”

For tickets for the show at Lancaster Grand on May 24 visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.