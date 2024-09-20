Former home of vital Lancaster charity flattened as area is prepared for development of Canal Quarter

The former home of Lancaster and District Homeless Service in Edward Street has been taken down as land in the area is prepared for the development of the Canal Quarter.

The past week has been one of mixed emotions for LDHAS who moved to their new base in Aalborg Place in April.

The former centre opened in June 1992 and had served LDHAS extremely well over the past 32 years, according to manager, Phil Moore.

“Many thousands of people came through its doors – street homeless people, sofa surfers, volunteers, LDHAS staff and many professionals from organisations all contributing their

efforts to get people off the streets and into accommodation,” said Phil.

“Despite it being a portable cabin, the building provided a warm and welcoming space for thousands of people.”

Thousands of breakfasts and lunches and countless showers were provided and the washing machine and dryer were in constant use as was the clothing store.

“Although the building has been demolished, there are many memories that we brought with us to our new building, both happy and sad, particularly related to those who have

sadly died,” Phil said.

“The building, which was becoming increasingly decrepit, survived well beyond its ‘use by’ date and although the landmark is no longer there, its spirit lives on in our new building in

Aalborg Place where we have replicated all the Edward Street facilities in a modern and well situated building.”

