Former headteacher from Lancaster releases new song to mark his birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Campbell, who lives in Halton and works at the University of Cumbria in Lancaster, rediscovered his love for writing and creating music after recovering from his heart attack, and living at home during lockdown.

Recording as Jack Roscoe, he released his debut album, Out of the Woods, in November. This latest song, called 58 (Not Out), imagines getting older as being like a batsman at the crease in a game of cricket – hoping to get to 100 but knowing you could easily be out next ball!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was recorded at King Sound Studio under the guiding hand of Mark Gray and also features pedal-steel guitar from local legend, Gary Thistlethwaite, who can be found most days selling guitars downstairs at Promenade Music in Morecambe.

Jack Roscoe, aka Robert Campbell, from Halton.

The song can be streamed from Sunday (March 3) on Spotify, Apple, Bandcamp and all the other platforms.

To accompany its release, Robert partnered once again with Lancaster award winning artist, Lidia Ranns, who created a vibrant image which places a cricket pitch on the floodplain of the River Lune just up from the Crook O' Lune.