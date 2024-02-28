News you can trust since 1837
Former headteacher from Lancaster releases new song to mark his birthday

A former headteacher who survived a serious heart-attack is releasing a new song on his birthday next week.
By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:46 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 15:17 GMT
Robert Campbell, who lives in Halton and works at the University of Cumbria in Lancaster, rediscovered his love for writing and creating music after recovering from his heart attack, and living at home during lockdown.

Recording as Jack Roscoe, he released his debut album, Out of the Woods, in November. This latest song, called 58 (Not Out), imagines getting older as being like a batsman at the crease in a game of cricket – hoping to get to 100 but knowing you could easily be out next ball!

It was recorded at King Sound Studio under the guiding hand of Mark Gray and also features pedal-steel guitar from local legend, Gary Thistlethwaite, who can be found most days selling guitars downstairs at Promenade Music in Morecambe.

Jack Roscoe, aka Robert Campbell, from Halton.Jack Roscoe, aka Robert Campbell, from Halton.
The song can be streamed from Sunday (March 3) on Spotify, Apple, Bandcamp and all the other platforms.

To accompany its release, Robert partnered once again with Lancaster award winning artist, Lidia Ranns, who created a vibrant image which places a cricket pitch on the floodplain of the River Lune just up from the Crook O' Lune.

Jack Roscoe's work and media can be found at https://linktr.ee/jackroscoe

