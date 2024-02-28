Former headteacher from Lancaster releases new song to mark his birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Campbell, who lives in Halton and works at the University of Cumbria in Lancaster, rediscovered his love for writing and creating music after recovering from his heart attack, and living at home during lockdown.
Recording as Jack Roscoe, he released his debut album, Out of the Woods, in November. This latest song, called 58 (Not Out), imagines getting older as being like a batsman at the crease in a game of cricket – hoping to get to 100 but knowing you could easily be out next ball!
It was recorded at King Sound Studio under the guiding hand of Mark Gray and also features pedal-steel guitar from local legend, Gary Thistlethwaite, who can be found most days selling guitars downstairs at Promenade Music in Morecambe.
The song can be streamed from Sunday (March 3) on Spotify, Apple, Bandcamp and all the other platforms.