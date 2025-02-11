Former Fairground Attraction singer appears at Lancaster town hall

Eddi Reader will visit Lancaster town hall on April 5 as part of her spring tour 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Fairground Attraction singer Eddi Reader has effortlessly developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers.

What sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance and ability to not only move the listener, but connect her experience to that of her audience.

No two performances are ever the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddi Reader.

Though first brought into the limelight as front woman for Fairground Attraction, who’s #1 single, Perfect and parent album, First of a Million Kisses, both topped the British charts, it was Eddi’s subsequent solo albums that signalled her ability to assimilate different musical styles and make them very much her own.

Notably, The Songs of Robert Burns (2003) is a timeless interpretation showcasing the poems of Scotland’s national bard and gained her an MBE for outstanding contributions to the Arts.

This gig is taking place in the Ashton Hall at Lancaster Town Hall, entry to the venue is on George Street.

Eddi Reader is performing at the Ashton Hall on Saturday, April 5 and tickets are £25.

This is a seated gig.

For tickets visit https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/65797?