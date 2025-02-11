Former Fairground Attraction singer appears at Lancaster town hall
The former Fairground Attraction singer Eddi Reader has effortlessly developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers.
What sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance and ability to not only move the listener, but connect her experience to that of her audience.
No two performances are ever the same.
Though first brought into the limelight as front woman for Fairground Attraction, who’s #1 single, Perfect and parent album, First of a Million Kisses, both topped the British charts, it was Eddi’s subsequent solo albums that signalled her ability to assimilate different musical styles and make them very much her own.
Notably, The Songs of Robert Burns (2003) is a timeless interpretation showcasing the poems of Scotland’s national bard and gained her an MBE for outstanding contributions to the Arts.
This gig is taking place in the Ashton Hall at Lancaster Town Hall, entry to the venue is on George Street.
Eddi Reader is performing at the Ashton Hall on Saturday, April 5 and tickets are £25.