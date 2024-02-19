Former county councillor who passed away was great champion of women and children in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tough lady who fought for her principles, dedicated and tenacious and a formidable force in local politics and wider social issues were among other tributes.

Niki won seven successive elections as Lancashire county councillor for Skerton from 1989 to 2017.

A staunch Socialist, she became the first Cabinet member for information, communications and lifelong learning in 2001, joined Lancashire Police Authority, was appointed the first

Niki Penney (second left) on becoming Lancashire's first Honorary Alderwoman with new Honorary Alderman Tony Jones, County Coun Paul Rigby, chairman of Lancashire County Council, and County Coun Susie Charles, vice-chairman.

woman chair of Lancashire Fire Authority, chair of Lancashire County Developments Ltd and, from 2002 to 2003, chair of Lancashire County Council.

Born Niki Filby in Doncaster in 1944, she grew up in Hull, where she started work at the university and met her future husband, Brian Penney, who was a student there and later

became headteacher of Ryelands Primary School in Lancaster.

While at Hull University, she met Philip Larkin, the poet and university librarian.

She was one of the first women to strike for equal pay.

After moving to Lancaster, Niki did voluntary work with disabled and special needs children, Lancaster and District Women’s Aid and later was chair of the James Bond/Henry Welch

Trust.

On stepping down from the county council after 28 years, her long and distinguished service was recognised when she was made its first Honorary Alderwoman.

She was proud to have successfully fought on behalf of women, ethnic minorities and the LGBT community.

And she was thankful to her predecessor Eric Jones and his wife Jean for their encouragement and support, as well as electors in Skerton.

Niki died at home on February 4 and her funeral was at Lancaster Crematorium on February 15, attended by County Councillor Alan Cullens, chairman of Lancashire County Council.

Tributes were paid by celebrant Andrew Belshaw and grandson Hadley.

She leaves her daughter Verity and three grandsons.