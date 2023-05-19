Abbott Bryning was presented with the award, the highest honour Lancaster City Council can bestow on one of its citizens, on Friday (May 19).

The award follows Abbott’s 56 years of continuous service, having first been elected to the council in 1967.

In that time he was mayor twice, served on multiple committees and served a period as leader of the council.

Abbott Bryning has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Lancaster.

Abbott was asked to swear to the Oath of a Free Citizen and sign the Roll of Honorary Freemen to confirm his new status.