News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Former councillor and two time mayor awarded Freedom of the City

A former councillor and mayor who won 15 elections in a row has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th May 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read

Abbott Bryning was presented with the award, the highest honour Lancaster City Council can bestow on one of its citizens, on Friday (May 19).

The award follows Abbott’s 56 years of continuous service, having first been elected to the council in 1967.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In that time he was mayor twice, served on multiple committees and served a period as leader of the council.

Abbott Bryning has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Lancaster.Abbott Bryning has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Lancaster.
Abbott Bryning has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Lancaster.
Most Popular

Abbott was asked to swear to the Oath of a Free Citizen and sign the Roll of Honorary Freemen to confirm his new status.

At the same meeting, having recently retired as a councillor, he received the honour of also becoming an Honorary Alderman.

Related topics:Lancaster City Council