Former blacksmith's shop for sale in Lancaster is now beautifully converted canalside home

This prestigious waterside development was previously an old blacksmith's shop and dwelling dating back to around 1800 and was sympathetically converted to a high specification throughout in 1986.

The property features a spacious living room with a decorative fireplace and French doors leading out to the rear garden overlooking Lancaster Canal, a modern fitted kitchen diner, two bedrooms with one en suite and a separate bathroom.

Outside, there’s a communal courtyard accessed via electronic gates with two allocated parking spaces and an outbuilding for storage, as well as pleasant front and rear gardens.

For sale for offers in the region of £399,950, the Aldcliffe Yard property is marketed by iBay Homes, 365 Lancaster Road, Torrisholme, Morecambe. Call 01524 825060 or email [email protected]