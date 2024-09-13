The prominently situated and deceptively spacious ground floor commercial premises with basement storage on Euston Road within the town centre are in an extremely visible location.

The former Santander premises measures some 2000 sqft and would suit a variety of uses subject to any necessary change of use.

The premises are in a pedestrianised area and very close to a car park.

There is a significant window frontage and the premises would suit a variety of trades subject to any necessary planning approval.

It is ground floor accommodation with a commercial space 13.376 x 5.167 open plan to 11.640 x 5.541 (43'10" - Plus other areas, large open plan commercial space, formerly a banking

hall with modern corner glass display windows, access to basement and rear access to toilet.

It can easily be partitioned if needed to break up into separate rooms. It is flexible and adaptable accommodation.

Fisher Wrathall Commercial Lancaster who are agents for the property said: “We understand the overall floor area to the basement is some 388 square feet or thereabouts.”

The premises have been used as a banking hall so any change of use may require a planning application with the local planning authority, Lancaster City Council.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Call them on 01524 69922 or email [email protected].