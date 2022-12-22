Former bank in Morecambe for sale for £300k
A former bank in Morecambe town centre is for sale for £300k.
The property on Market Street in Morecambe housed the former TSB bank with offices on the ground floor and has accommodation on the first floor.
Agents Blue Alpine London describe the 4,459 sq. ft space as ‘high street retail space for sale.'
Key features:
*Comprises ground floor former bank with ancillary accommodation at first floor
*Residential development potential subject to obtaining the necessary consents
*Pedestrianised town centre location
*Total net internal area 414.41 sq m (4,459 sq ft)
*Estimated Rental Value: £25,000 p.a.
*VAT is applicable to this property
The property is arranged as a ground floor former bank with offices and ancillary accommodation at first floor.
The property benefits from rear service access and provides the following accommodation and dimensions:Ground Floor: Former BankInternal Width - 7.62 m Shop Depth - 30.00 mNet internal area : 196.33 sq m (2,112 sq ft)First Floor: Offices and AncillaryNet internal area: 218.08 sq m (2,347 sq ft)Total net internal area: 414.41 sq m (4,459 sq ft)
The entire property is at present vacant.
Agents Blue Alpine London describe Morecambe as a popular coastal town with a population of approximately 51,000.
The property is situated on the west side of Euston Road at the junction with Market Street, close to an entrance to the Arndale Centre within the pedestrianised central shopping area.
Occupiers close by include Barclays Bank, Ladbrokes, Home Bargains, Subway and Nationwide, amongst many more.
The former bank is for sale at a fixed price of £300,000.
To view the listing visit here