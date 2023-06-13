Forever homes wanted in Lancaster and Morecambe for giant snails that ‘make great pets’

Animal Care said snails make great pets for all the family to enjoy.

They are relatively easy to care for and can be a very fascinating pet to keep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically giant african land snails can live for six to 10 years and can grow to about the size of an adults hand.

Animal Care in Lancaster is looking for homes for young giant African land snails which 'make great pets.' Picture from Animal Care Lancaster.

Giant african land snails are hermaphrodite, any eggs laid can simply be placed in the freezer and disposed of the day after.

Their diet is predominantly leafy greans and fresh fruit and veg, their favourite currently being courgette.

They will also require some protein in their diet too.

This can be a bit of chicken or crushed meal worm on a weekly basis.

The snails can grow as big as an adult's hand. Picture from Animal Care Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its also important to provide them with plenty of calcium to help maintain a strong healthy shell.

This can be bought as a powder supplement but its best to always have cuttle fish available too.

Housing is also fairly straightforward.

Bigger is always better with most animals but the minimum size should be no smaller than 60cm by 45cm for a fully grown snail and preferably not too high.

Glass or plastic tanks are fine but wooden tanks are not suitable.

The bottom lining of the tank should consist of coir or similar and sphagnum moss is great for keeping the humidity up too.

The soil should be kept moist but not too wet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plastic plant pots, bowls etc are also good to use but nothing too hard.

Temperatures should sit comfortably between 20 degrees and 25 degrees, so a heat mat may be required in colder months. No lighting is required.