Forever home wanted for Lancaster chihuahua Barbie now her best friend Ken has found his new family
Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for 25 dogs currently available for adoption including a chihuahua puppy called Barbie whose mate Ken has found a new home.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST
Ken and Barbie have been staying with an Animal Care Lancaster staff member, they have settled in well and have been crate trained, mixed with other dogs, met cats and have both been fine.
Ken has now been adopted but Barbie is still looking for her new family.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to any of these adorable animals, visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/ for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
1 / 7