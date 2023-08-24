News you can trust since 1837
Forever home wanted for Lancaster chihuahua Barbie now her best friend Ken has found his new family

Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for 25 dogs currently available for adoption including a chihuahua puppy called Barbie whose mate Ken has found a new home.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

Ken and Barbie have been staying with an Animal Care Lancaster staff member, they have settled in well and have been crate trained, mixed with other dogs, met cats and have both been fine.

Ken has now been adopted but Barbie is still looking for her new family.

If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to any of these adorable animals, visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/ for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Ken and Barbie are a very sweet pair of nine week old Chihuahua puppies. Ken has been adopted but Barbie is still looking for a new home. Picture from Animal Care Lancaster.

Barbie and Ken

Ken and Barbie are a very sweet pair of nine week old Chihuahua puppies. Ken has been adopted but Barbie is still looking for a new home.

Barbie, chihuahua, female, two months old. Picture from Animal Care Lancaster.

Barbie

Barbie, chihuahua, female, two months old.

Benji, beagle, two-years-old. Picture from Animal Care Lancaster.

Benji

Benji, beagle, two-years-old.

Chompie, Patterdale Cross, male, nine years seven months old. Picture from Animal Care Lancaster.

Chompie

Chompie, Patterdale Cross, male, nine years seven months old.

