Foreign HGV driver stopped at M6 services near Lancaster prohibited and fined
A foreign HGV was stopped at Forton services by police for lighting issues and driver’s hours checks.
Police found severe breaches of weekly rest offences (the driver hadn’t been getting enough rest in between journeys).
The driver was prohibited and fined and cables were put on the HGV to enforce rest.
