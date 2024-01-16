A detached Victorian property in Morecambe with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, four reception rooms, two garages and plenty of original character is for sale for £699,950.

Key features of Inglewood, 6 South Road, Morecambe are:

*Impressive Victorian residence

*Modernised with plenty of original character

*Well-proportioned over four floors

*Impressive hall, four reception rooms

*Seven double bedrooms

*Three bath/shower rooms

*Two cloakrooms

*Extensive useful cellar rooms

*Two garages, parking, enclosed gardens

*Potential commercial use opportunities

Originally it was built as a private residence and was the home of a Reverend of Morecambe’s Methodist church, who was an overseas missionary and renamed the property ‘Tioga’ a word he

brought back from his travels as it translates to ‘Happy Home’.

The property later passed to a lady fondly known locally as ‘The Cat Lady’ as she took injured animals and nursed them back to health.

The present owners bought the property in 1993 and ran it as a residential care home as well as being their own private residence.

The care home closed in 2003, since which time it has been lovingly restored back to a private family home.

Inglewood offers well proportioned accommodation over four floors with large spacious rooms all enjoying great ceiling heights even in the cellars and on the second floor.

The original tall sash windows have now been replaced with modern PVC double glazed units but the result is the same, lovely light rooms.

Whilst it has been modernised, plenty of period features have been retained as the house has changed hands over the years such as the stately period staircase which extends between ground and

second floors, leaded and stained glasswork around the inner entrance door, a lovely tessellated tiled floor in the entrance vestibule, heavy weight solid panel doors on the ground floor and in many

of the rooms, deep skirting boards, picture rails and substantial ceiling cornicing.

Having thoroughly enjoyed their time at Inglewood the family are now looking to downsize.

Over their time at the house they have seen themselves as custodians for this fine Victorian property and are keen to see it in the hands of new owners who will look after it and cherish is as they

have done themselves.

Inglewood is for sale through agents Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs for £699,950.

Call the agents tel: 01524 380560.

View the property listing on Rightmove at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143515889#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Inglewood for sale The front of the property on South Road in Morecambe. Photo: Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs Photo Sales

2 . Inglewood for sale The front entrance to Inglewood on South Road in Morecambe. Photo: Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs Photo Sales

3 . Inglewood for sale The spacious hallway has period features including cornicing and leaded glass in the door. Photo: Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs Photo Sales

4 . Inglewood for sale One of the four generous reception rooms at the property on South Road in Morecambe. Photo: Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs Photo Sales