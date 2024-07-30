Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Capernwray Diving Centre in Lancashire is up for sale for an undisclosed sum.

Savills, on behalf of Hack Enterprises Limited, is marketing the freehold of the Carnforth centre.

Capernwray Diving Centre is a well-established national diving centre opened in 1995 on the site of a former limestone quarry, Jackdaw Quarry.

The centre also offers open water swimming with a large number of fish.

The diving activities are varied and include training platforms, a jetty with two piers for deep water entry, concrete slipway and two training areas with non-slip platforms.

There are also numerous underwater attractions including a simulated cave and various aircrafts.

The property also comprises a conference room, shop, restaurant, amenity block and equipment available for hire.

Capernwray diving centre sits on a site extending to 24 acres and benefits from planning permission for 19 holiday chalets, as well as a positive pre-application response for nine pods.

Externally, there are 250 car parking spaces.

The property is two miles from the J35 of the M6, and can be accessed off Capernwray Road.

The site benefits from close proximity to a number of attractions including the Lake District National Park, the Forest of Bowland, the Yorkshire Dales, Ingleton and the Three Peaks.

Additionally, the property has been used as a film venue for numerous film and television programmes.

Richard Prestwich, director in Leisure and Trading at Savills, said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire a well-established property in an ideal location for diving and swimming

enthusiasts across the UK.

"We’re seeing a growing popularity of wild swimming, which is not only music to the ears of those already championing the dopamine rush of wild swimming, but also for landowners

keen to find new ways of diversifying and providing social value.

"With planning permission and positive pre-application for 19 holiday chalets and nine pods, the site will also offer the buyer the opportunity to diversify the existing offering.

"Given the excellent offering coupled with the great location, we are expecting a high level of interest from a number of potential buyers.”