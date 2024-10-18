The Barclays Bank building at 17-19 Euston Road, Morecambe, is for sale for offers in the region of £375,000 or to let for £28,000 per annum.

The building occupying a prominent corner position in Euston Road, has been a striking feature of the resort since 1890.

It was back in 1890 that the then Kendal Bank of Messrs Wakefield Crewdson ordered work to start on what has been described as this “fabulous miniature palace”.

It was completed on time, only, subsequently, to be handed over to the Bank of Liverpool, which took over the Kendal Bank in 1893.

The famous Liver Bird can still be seen above the main entrance.

The new bank created in Bavarian style, was built of sandstone with a steep red tile roof and prominent spire.

There were three storeys and two attic storeys, home for the bank’s caretaker.

In 1918 the building became known as the Bank of Liverpool and Martins and 10 years later transformed into Martins Bank alone.

The final change came in 1969 when Barclays Bank took over, with Barclays closing its own branch in Cheapside in 1971.

The Grade II listed building is arranged on basement, ground and three upper floors with in the region of 5000 sq ft of space.

It offers great scope for a number of different users subject to any necessary planning permission.

