For rent: historic Lancaster building that used to be home to curry restaurant

A Grade II listed building which housed a popular curry house in Lancaster is up for rent.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:38 BST

The Parliament Street building’s prior history was as a much loved local Indian restaurant called Kashish which is permanently closed and now the building is up for rent for £2,333 per calendar month.

The building has been fully refurbished, including a new roof and is unfurnished.

Accommodation covers three floors, approximately 110 covers/ seats, with an area of approximately 342m2.The ground floor accommodation is approximately 126m2 and has a large kitchen, reception area, seating area, the main bar, and toilet block.

The first floor space is approximately 108m2 and has a large seating area, second bar, and dumbwaiter for easy access from the kitchen.

The basement measuring around 108m2 has extensive storage and preparation area, staff toilet, and walk-in refrigerated storage.

This Grade II listed building is located on the busy A589, one of the main routes in and out of Lancaster, and surrounded by new purpose-built student housing.

The property has unrestricted views of the River Lune and Skerton Bridge.

Rent is equivalent to £28,000 per annum, £2,333 per month, or £538.50 per week.

The rateable value is £15000 with a gross charge of £7485.

Interested parties are advised to make their own enquires with Lancaster Council tel: 01524 582900

The property is currently classed as an E.

Alternative uses may be considered subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

For more information call Catons Commercial, Lancaster tel: 01524 489190 or email [email protected].

To view the listing online visit https://catonscommercial.com/property/parliament-street-lancaster-la1-1dq/

The exterior of the Grade II listed building where Kashish restaurant was.

1. Kashish building

The exterior of the Grade II listed building where Kashish restaurant was. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
The front of the Grade II listed building on Parliament Street in Lancaster.

2. Kashish

The front of the Grade II listed building on Parliament Street in Lancaster. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
Another front view of the Grade II listed building where Kashish restaurant was run.

3. Kashish

Another front view of the Grade II listed building where Kashish restaurant was run. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
Some of the windows are boarded up at the Grade II listed building on Parliament Street in Lancaster.

4. Kashish

Some of the windows are boarded up at the Grade II listed building on Parliament Street in Lancaster. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterGrade II