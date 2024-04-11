For rent: historic Lancaster building that used to be home to curry restaurant

The Parliament Street building’s prior history was as a much loved local Indian restaurant called Kashish which is permanently closed and now the building is up for rent for £2,333 per calendar month.

The building has been fully refurbished, including a new roof and is unfurnished.

Accommodation covers three floors, approximately 110 covers/ seats, with an area of approximately 342m2.The ground floor accommodation is approximately 126m2 and has a large kitchen, reception area, seating area, the main bar, and toilet block.

The first floor space is approximately 108m2 and has a large seating area, second bar, and dumbwaiter for easy access from the kitchen.

The basement measuring around 108m2 has extensive storage and preparation area, staff toilet, and walk-in refrigerated storage.

This Grade II listed building is located on the busy A589, one of the main routes in and out of Lancaster, and surrounded by new purpose-built student housing.

The property has unrestricted views of the River Lune and Skerton Bridge.

Rent is equivalent to £28,000 per annum, £2,333 per month, or £538.50 per week.

The rateable value is £15000 with a gross charge of £7485.

Interested parties are advised to make their own enquires with Lancaster Council tel: 01524 582900

The property is currently classed as an E.

Alternative uses may be considered subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

For more information call Catons Commercial, Lancaster tel: 01524 489190 or email [email protected].

To view the listing online visit https://catonscommercial.com/property/parliament-street-lancaster-la1-1dq/

1 . Kashish building The exterior of the Grade II listed building where Kashish restaurant was. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

2 . Kashish The front of the Grade II listed building on Parliament Street in Lancaster. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . Kashish Another front view of the Grade II listed building where Kashish restaurant was run. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales