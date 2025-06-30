Footpath in popular Lancaster park reopens after being closed for safety reasons

A footpath in Williamson Park in Lancaster which had been closed is now clear and open again.

The Fenham Carr bottom path (near the reservoir) was closed earlier this month due to a severely damaged and hazardous tree.

People were asked to use alternate routes and to not attempt to bypass the closure.

Williamson Park said on Facebook: “Update – the Fenham Carr bottom path is now clear and open again.

“Thank you for all your cooperation, The Williamson Park team.”