Footpath in popular Lancaster park closed until further notice

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 16:07 BST
A path in a large wooded area to the rear of Williamson Park in Lancaster has been closed until further notice.

Williamson Park posted on Facebook: “The bottom path in Fenham Carr (near the reservoir) has been closed until further notice due to a severely damaged and hazardous tree.

"For your safety, please use alternate routes and do not attempt to bypass the closure.

"Updates will be posted when the path is reopened.”

Fenham Carr is a large wooded area to the rear of Williamson park.

