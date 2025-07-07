Food sheds open in popular Lancaster park

Brand new food sheds have opened in Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Williamson Park said on Facebook: “Lancaster, meet your new favorite food spot! We’ve officially launched our brand-new food sheds in the park—serving up fresh flavours, family faves, and fun for all ages!

“Grab the kids, meet your friends, and come hungry! Outdoor dining just levelled up.

“New menu, fresh air and big flavour – now open in Williamson Park!”

Williamson Park cafe was forced to close in January after suffering structural damage in gale force winds.