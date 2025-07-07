Food sheds open in popular Lancaster park

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:53 BST
Brand new food sheds have opened in Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Williamson Park said on Facebook: “Lancaster, meet your new favorite food spot! We’ve officially launched our brand-new food sheds in the park—serving up fresh flavours, family faves, and fun for all ages!

“Grab the kids, meet your friends, and come hungry! Outdoor dining just levelled up.

“New menu, fresh air and big flavour – now open in Williamson Park!”

Williamson Park cafe was forced to close in January after suffering structural damage in gale force winds.

Related topics:FoodLancasterFacebook
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice