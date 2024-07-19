Food hygiene scores as 19 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how these 19 establishments fared.
1. Nando's, Market Street, Lancaster
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 20.
2. Pizzetta Republic, North Road, Lancaster
Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on May 16.
3. Zizzi, Market Street, Lancaster
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 11.
4. Regent Park Cafe, Regent Park, Regent Road, Morecambe
Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on May 24.
