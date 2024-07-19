Food hygiene scores as 19 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
These latest food hygiene ratings include restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how these 19 establishments fared.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 20.

1. Nando's, Market Street, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 20. Photo: Submit

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on May 16.

2. Pizzetta Republic, North Road, Lancaster

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on May 16. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 11.

3. Zizzi, Market Street, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 11. Photo: Neil Cross

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on May 24.

4. Regent Park Cafe, Regent Park, Regent Road, Morecambe

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on May 24. Photo: Regent Park Cafe

