Food hygiene scores as 13 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th May 2025, 11:26 BST
Cafes, restaurants, pubs and takeaways in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded fresh hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how ??? businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 26.

1. The Smoke Hut, Heysham Road, Heysham

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 26. Photo: submit

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 9.

2. Bay View Garden Centre and restaurant, Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 9. Photo: submit

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 25.

3. Coastal and Co, Lancaster University, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 25. Photo: submit

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 25.

4. Sultan of Lancaster Experience, Tower Avenue, Lancaster University

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 25. Photo: submit

