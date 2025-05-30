Food hygiene scores as 13 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how ??? businesses recently given new scores fared below.

1 . The Smoke Hut, Heysham Road, Heysham Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on March 26.

2 . Bay View Garden Centre and restaurant, Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on May 9.

3 . Coastal and Co, Lancaster University, Lancaster Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 25.