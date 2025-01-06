Food hygiene ratings ranging from one to five handed to 27 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:29 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:54 GMT
These 27 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 27 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on November 21.

1. Gizmo's, Albert Road, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on November 21. Photo: Gizmo's

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on November 8.

2. Redwell Inn, Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on November 8. Photo: Google Maps

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on November 7.

3. Scrumptious, Scotforth Road, Lancaster

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on November 7. Photo: Google Maps

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on November 13.

4. Bowerham Chippy, Coulston Road, Lancaster

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on November 13. Photo: Bowerham Chippy

