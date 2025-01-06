When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 27 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Gizmo's, Albert Road, Morecambe Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on November 21.

Redwell Inn, Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on November 8.

Scrumptious, Scotforth Road, Lancaster Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on November 7.