When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 22 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

1 . Catherine's on the Crescent, Princes Crescent, Morecambe Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on October 10.

2 . Cafe of Eden, Marine Road Central, Morecambe Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on October 22.

3 . Fortune Star, Dalton Square, Lancaster Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment October 24.