Food hygiene ratings ranging from one to five handed to 22 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:42 BST
These 22 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 22 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on October 10.

1. Catherine's on the Crescent, Princes Crescent, Morecambe

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on October 10. Photo: Staff

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on October 22.

2. Cafe of Eden, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on October 22. Photo: Google

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment October 24.

3. Fortune Star, Dalton Square, Lancaster

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment October 24. Photo: Google

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on October 23.

4. Bombay Balti Restaurant, China Street, Lancaster

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on October 23. Photo: Google

