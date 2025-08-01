Food hygiene ratings ranging from one to five handed to 18 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 11:57 BST
These 18 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 18 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on June 4.

1. Lancaster Board and Sword, Sun Street, Lancaster

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on June 4. Photo: Google

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on May 30.

2. Ell's Kitchen, Queen Street, Morecambe

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on May 30. Photo: Submit

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on May 30.

3. Lancaster Food Court, North Road, Lancaster

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on May 30. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on on May 28.

4. Caffe Nero, Market Street, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on on May 28. Photo: Submit

