Food hygiene ratings handed to 23 establishments in Lancaster and Morecambe – see how they fared

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:03 BST
These 23 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 23 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 10.

1. Rhythm and Brewhouse, Newgate, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 10. Photo: submit

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on April 29.

2. Lewis's Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on April 29. Photo: Google

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on April 29.

3. Brief Encounter Bistro and Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on April 29. Photo: submit

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on April 29.

4. The Station Hotel, Hornby Road, Caton

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on April 29. Photo: Google

