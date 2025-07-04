Food hygiene ratings handed to 23 establishments in Lancaster and Morecambe – see how they fared

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 23 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

1 . Rhythm and Brewhouse, Newgate, Morecambe Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on June 10. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Lewis's Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop, Marine Road Central, Morecambe Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on April 29. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Brief Encounter Bistro and Bar, Carnforth Railway Station, Warton Road Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on April 29. Photo: submit Photo Sales